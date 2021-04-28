Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,135,000 after purchasing an additional 78,102 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,234,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,057,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after purchasing an additional 64,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,613,000.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.361 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.