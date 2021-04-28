Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 6,818 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC cut its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,818 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 22,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $121.27 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.92 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.35 and its 200-day moving average is $111.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

