Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 70 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 225.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $112,864,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total transaction of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLK shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $820.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $827.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $766.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $712.87.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

