Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 70 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $1,515,316,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,819,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,755,598,000 after buying an additional 611,071 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in BlackRock by 225.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 631,730 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,818,000 after buying an additional 437,700 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $155,021,000. Finally, Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $112,864,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $820.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $766.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $712.87. The company has a market capitalization of $125.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock worth $32,900,569 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $858.23.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

