Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 80,345 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 51.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,345 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,827 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 254,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,290,000 after buying an additional 43,812 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 13,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 119,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,998 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average is $23.60. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

