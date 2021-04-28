Fifth Third Securities Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.23. 459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,467. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $102.56 and a twelve month high of $183.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.43.

Vanguard Materials ETF Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

