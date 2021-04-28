Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $6.76 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 29.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,770 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up about 2.8% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 106,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 162.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 52,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 32,596 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 55,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.14. 99,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,733,822. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.16. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $60.73.

