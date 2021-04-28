Fifth Third Securities Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period.

VIS traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $197.21. 83,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,288. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $107.21 and a 52-week high of $197.61.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

