Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 52.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,063 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,356.6% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 101,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,075. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $36.76. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $35.07 and a 1 year high of $37.19.

