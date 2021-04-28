Fifth Third Securities Inc. Sells 3,698 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 18.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,698 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 0.9% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,697,699. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.28. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $89.45 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

