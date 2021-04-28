FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.70

Shares of FIH Mobile Limited (OTCMKTS:FXCNY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.70 and traded as high as $2.92. FIH Mobile shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

About FIH Mobile (OTCMKTS:FXCNY)

FIH Mobile Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated manufacturing services for the handset industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asia, Europe, and America. The company manufactures, distributes, and trades handsets and communication products, as well as offers repair services.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for FIH Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIH Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.