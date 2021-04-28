FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The information security company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. FireEye’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

FEYE stock traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.61. The stock had a trading volume of 328,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,872,278. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. FireEye has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.89 and a beta of 1.26.

Get FireEye alerts:

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FEYE shares. Barclays upped their target price on FireEye from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on FireEye from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised FireEye from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.77.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.