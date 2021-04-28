First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Bancorp had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.36%.

FBNC traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $42.61. The company had a trading volume of 4,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,624. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $48.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.93. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. First Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $300,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,869,380.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Insiders sold 10,001 shares of company stock worth $370,276 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

