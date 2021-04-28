First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.05. 1,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. First Busey has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $26.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.79%.

BUSE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

