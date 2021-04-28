First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

First Community Bankshares stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,077. The stock has a market cap of $509.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. First Community Bankshares has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $30.90.

Get First Community Bankshares alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCBC. TheStreet raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.