First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $154.55 Million

Brokerages predict that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will post $154.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.10 million. First Financial Bancorp. reported sales of $154.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year sales of $617.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $606.50 million to $628.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $607.65 million, with estimates ranging from $600.30 million to $615.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial Bancorp..

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $893,714.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 241,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 16,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $345,436.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 282,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,003.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FFBC stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.66. 255,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Further Reading: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.