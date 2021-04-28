First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by 36.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $49.58. 360,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average is $39.50. First Financial Bankshares has a one year low of $23.99 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

