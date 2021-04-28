First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Northwest, Inc. is the parent company of First Financial Northwest Bank; an FDIC insured Washington State-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Renton, Washington, serving the Puget Sound Region through 14 full-service banking offices. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Financial Northwest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of FFNW traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,848. The stock has a market cap of $134.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. First Financial Northwest has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. First Financial Northwest had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 5.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Northwest will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 123,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares during the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

