First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the bank on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.74. 136,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,687. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.54. First Foundation has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%. Equities research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total value of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,559.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 10,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $250,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,897.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,250 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

About First Foundation

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.