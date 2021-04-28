First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 23.85%.

NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.36. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,515. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $26.65 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.42%.

In other news, major shareholder Jeremy Scott sold 283,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $11,295,292.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total transaction of $47,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,444.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 396,281 shares of company stock valued at $16,122,653. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Interstate BancSystem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.25.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

