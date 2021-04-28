First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Raised to C$55.00 at National Bankshares

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its target price increased by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. First National Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.67.

FN stock traded down C$0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$52.57. 27,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,749. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,775.80, a current ratio of 11.33 and a quick ratio of 11.10. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.76. First National Financial has a 1 year low of C$26.11 and a 1 year high of C$53.25.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$387.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that First National Financial will post 4.2300001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. purchased 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$50.06 per share, with a total value of C$51,111.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,530,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$376,984,739.48.

About First National Financial

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

