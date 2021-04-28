First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Short Interest Update

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, an increase of 1,473.0% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $42.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.18. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $43.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new stake in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000.

