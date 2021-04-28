FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $711.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. FirstService’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Shares of FSV stock traded down $6.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.91. The stock had a trading volume of 99,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,401. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. FirstService has a one year low of $76.30 and a one year high of $177.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.14%.

FSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC downgraded FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

