FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Cut to Hold at TD Securities

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) was downgraded by investment analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. CIBC lowered FirstService from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on FirstService from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.29.

Get FirstService alerts:

NASDAQ:FSV opened at $174.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.82 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. FirstService has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $177.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.48 million. FirstService had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FirstService will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,239,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,628,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $9,065,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 246,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 823.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.