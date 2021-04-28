Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) PT Raised to $135.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Truist from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FISV. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.16.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV traded up $1.72 on Wednesday, hitting $123.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,454,716. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.56 and its 200 day moving average is $113.27. The firm has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 93.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 9,100 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.99 per share, with a total value of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.94, for a total transaction of $2,498,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 234,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,330,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Endowment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 60,417 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,285,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.