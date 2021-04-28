Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Five Below in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.00.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $199.71 on Wednesday. Five Below has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $205.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.62, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.44 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Five Below by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.1% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

In other Five Below news, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

