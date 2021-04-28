Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $200.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. Five Below has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $205.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $195.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.58.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

