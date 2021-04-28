Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.68 EPS

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68, Yahoo Finance reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%.

NYSE:FBC opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Flagstar Bancorp has a one year low of $21.33 and a one year high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.94%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

