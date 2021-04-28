Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68, Yahoo Finance reports. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%.

Shares of FBC opened at $48.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.79. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $21.33 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FBC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush cut Flagstar Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

