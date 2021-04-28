Flashstake (FLASH) Price Reaches $0.88 on Top Exchanges

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 28th. Flashstake has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $130,074.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Flashstake has traded 50.3% higher against the US dollar. One Flashstake coin can currently be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00001605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00066054 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00078824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00020238 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00065552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.14 or 0.00829569 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00096618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Flashstake Profile

FLASH is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake.

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Flashstake Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flashstake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flashstake using one of the exchanges listed above.

