FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Up 260.0% in April

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKOR opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.48. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a one year low of $52.40 and a one year high of $55.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

