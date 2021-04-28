FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) Short Interest Down 87.7% in April

FLSmidth & Co. A/S (OTCMKTS:FLIDF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 87.7% from the March 31st total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:FLIDF remained flat at $$37.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. FLSmidth & Co. A/S has a 52-week low of $20.78 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

Get FLSmidth & Co. A/S alerts:

FLSmidth & Co. A/S Company Profile

FLSmidth & Co A/S supplies engineering, equipment, and services solutions to the cement and mining industries worldwide. The company operates through Mining and Cement segments. The company also engages in the mining activities. It explores for copper, gold, iron, coal, and battery metals. The company offers a range of products, systems, and services, including single engineered and customized equipment, such as mills, kiln systems, and clinker coolers for the cement industry; and crushers, ball mills, pumps, gravity concentrators, and thickeners or flotation cells, as well as bundled equipment solutions, full production plants, and maintenance solutions for the mining industry.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLSmidth & Co. A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.