Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

FFIC traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,345. The company has a market capitalization of $711.01 million, a PE ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. Flushing Financial has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FFIC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

