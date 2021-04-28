Focused Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Focused Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,700 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 3.8% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $109,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after buying an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,548,204 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,562,000 after buying an additional 31,066 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after buying an additional 269,127 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,280,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $454,612,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares in the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LMT. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $423.90.

LMT traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $371.71. 6,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.61 and its 200 day moving average is $357.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

