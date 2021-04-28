Fomento Económico Mexicano (FMX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. On average, analysts expect Fomento Económico Mexicano to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FMX opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.71. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $81.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.5771 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Bank of America raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

