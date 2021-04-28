Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Lifted to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) was upgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 price target on the auto manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $13.00. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on F. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day moving average is $10.28. The firm has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $33.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $357,986,000 after buying an additional 925,484 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,847,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ford Motor by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $223,261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958,893 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after purchasing an additional 296,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

