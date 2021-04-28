Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,828 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,586,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 8,794 shares during the last quarter. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor stock opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research raised Ford Motor from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

