Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Holdings Reduced by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

FTNT stock opened at $201.25 on Wednesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.76 and a 12 month high of $209.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,995.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total transaction of $550,249.91. Insiders have sold a total of 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Pritchard Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.08.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

