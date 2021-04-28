Fortum Oyj Announces Dividend of $0.27 (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2658 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

FOJCY opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.82. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $5.64.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

FOJCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oddo Bhf cut Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.