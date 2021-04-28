Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Down 2.9%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 11,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,217,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $648.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.98.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $709,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Fossil Group by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,200 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fossil Group during the first quarter valued at $189,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fossil Group by 169.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 168,420 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 105,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Fossil Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,766,401 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 28,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fossil Group by 180.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

