Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) shares dropped 2.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.26. Approximately 11,639 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,217,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.20 million, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.51%.

In other news, EVP Steve Andrew Evans sold 50,602 shares of Fossil Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $709,946.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $1,062,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,114,841 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $61,687,000 after purchasing an additional 212,587 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Fossil Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,865 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group in the 4th quarter worth $257,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products include traditional watches, smartwatches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

