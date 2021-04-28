Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 262 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,676 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 14,423,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,896 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,153,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,393 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,967,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,571,000 after purchasing an additional 303,710 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,539.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 304,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,548,000 after buying an additional 285,590 shares during the period. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,469,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $43.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $44.22.

