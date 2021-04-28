Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 149 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $340.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $325.71 and a 200 day moving average of $315.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $211.12 and a 12 month high of $342.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

