Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,141 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 163.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Square by 156.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Square during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.05.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $253.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.96 and its 200 day moving average is $221.05. The stock has a market cap of $115.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 402.85, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $283.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,920,133.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,162,259 shares of company stock worth $278,104,009 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

