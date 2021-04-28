Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 45.45%.

NYSE:FCPT traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,770,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

