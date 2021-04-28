Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $655.64 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report sales of $655.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $629.91 million and the highest is $692.00 million. Franchise Group posted sales of $592.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franchise Group.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $496.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.13 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.37%.

FRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franchise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franchise Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 268,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group in the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Franchise Group by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 44,590 shares in the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FRG traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.63. The stock had a trading volume of 296,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,216. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.34. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franchise Group (FRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.