Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $83.00 and last traded at $81.39, with a volume of 122338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.39.

The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $333.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.82%.

FELE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 14,257 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,063,857.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,280.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 15,865 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total value of $1,186,384.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,783.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,092 shares of company stock worth $2,565,023. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.21.

About Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.