Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Up 265.6% in April

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a growth of 265.6% from the March 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FT stock opened at $7.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.35. Franklin Universal Trust has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Get Franklin Universal Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 602,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 269,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.