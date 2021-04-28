Freed Investment Group Has $5.90 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Freed Investment Group grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 132.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,192 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 5.2% of Freed Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Freed Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2,249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 12,959 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 30,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $2,935,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.80. 245,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053,508. The business has a fifty day moving average of $332.59 and a 200 day moving average of $312.14. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $228.30 and a 12-month high of $342.43.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.