Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $200.00. Oppenheimer currently has an average rating on the stock. Freshpet traded as high as $178.84 and last traded at $178.45, with a volume of 978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $176.09.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.94.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total transaction of $339,230.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 154,327 shares in the company, valued at $26,215,527.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total value of $382,797.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,069,466. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $2,066,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth $3,237,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Freshpet by 111.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 1,663.79, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

